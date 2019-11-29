LINCOLN - Two heroes will be honored during Friday’s Nebraska-Iowa football game in Lincoln.
The recognition of “citizen heroes” from each state has become a halftime tradition in the annual battle between the Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes.
Josh Murray with the American Red Cross says this year’s Nebraska hero is James Wilke of Columbus.
"We all remember the floods in the spring and everything that happened. He (Wilke) was attempting to assist a stranded motorist and he used his tractor to try to help and as he was making his way to help the bridge he was on gave out. He and his tractor were swept away and unfortunately he lost his life."
Murray says this year’s Iowa honoree is Katie Gudenkauf, who is a nurse and saved a child playing in an indoor soccer tournament after his heart stopped and he blacked out.
Earlier this year, fans of both schools were invited to nominate residents of Iowa and Nebraska for this “Citizen Hero” award. Staff and volunteers from the American Red Cross selected the winners.