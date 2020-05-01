COLUMBUS - A Platte County bridge was dedicated to a Columbus man who passed away in the March 2019 flooding.
The dedication of the James Wilke Memorial Bridge located north of Columbus took place Thursday.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry spoke on the House Floor earlier week to honor Wilke.
Fortenberry shared the story of Wilke answering the call to help someone in need.
"It's surprised no one when on March 14th James immediately responded to a call from volunteer first responders to help rescue a motorist stranded in the rising floodwaters of Knox Creek near his home. He didn't hesitate. After receiving the call, Wilke jumped into his John Deere 8100 tractor and headed north on Monastery Road, a route he had taken thousands of times before."
As Wilke made his way to help the bridge he was on gave out, and he and his tractor were swept away and unfortunately he lost his life.
Fortenberry says, “Thank you to the Wilke family and the Platte County Board of Supervisors for this fitting tribute, to a good man doing his duty.”