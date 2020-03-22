Edgar Saldana
Photo Courtesy/Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 15 South of Pilger.

An investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Edgar Saldana.

Saldana was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance (Psilocybin), possession of marijuana and THC with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp.

Unger says a large quantity of marijuana/THC products and more than $3000 in cash was recovered from the vehicle Saldana was driving.

He was jailed pending the posting of bond.

