NORFOLK - A Columbus man was arrested Monday afternoon after reports of driving dangerous.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the area of 13th Street and Ta-Ha-Zouka Road for the report.
The reporting party advised there was a blue car, with Platte County plates northbound into the City of Norfolk and was swerving on the road driving very fast.
Before officers arrived to the area, another reporting party called in an accident near the intersection of 13th Street and Ta-Ha-Zouka Road involving a blue car matching the previous description.
Officers located the suspect’s car near 1st and Whitney Avenue, and the vehicle was stopped and the driver exited the car and ran eastbound, away from approaching officers.
Officers took him into custody after a short foot pursuit, and once in custody, he was completely uncooperative.
He would not identify himself, wouldn’t stand up, and kept flopping himself on the ground claiming that he couldn’t move.
Officers could smell alcohol coming from him, and eventually placed him in the police cruiser and took him to the Norfolk City Jail.
Another officer searched the suspect’s car and found multiple empty hard alcohol “shooters” and an empty bottle of a prescription narcotics.
The driver was eventually identified as 21-year-old Jose Lance.
A check of his license showed it had been revoked.
Field sobriety maneuvers and a chemical test of his breath, indicated that he was impaired and over the legal alcohol limit.
Lance was arrested for failure to stop at injury accident, driving during a period of revocation, driving under the influence of alcohol, and obstructing a peace officer.
He was also cited for willful reckless driving and no valid registration.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.