College World Series general admission tickets now on sale

College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — General admission tickets are now on sale for the College World Series. T

he general admission ticket books contain 10 tickets for the CWS, which will run June 13 through June 23 or 24 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Cost is $95 plus fees. Printed GA ticket books that might be given as holiday gifts can be ordered for standard shipping rates through Tuesday. For overnight delivery, they must be ordered by Thursday.

Paperless GA ticket books are available at NCAA.com/CWSTickets or by calling 402-554-4422 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

