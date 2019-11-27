LINCOLN - A new partnership aimed at college completion and workforce development was unveiled Tuesday at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Governor Pete Ricketts was joined by leaders of Nebraska’s public higher education institutions and business community.
Ricketts said the Commit to Complete initiative encourages students to get their degree done in the time allotted so they save money.
He said it also helps address the state’s workforce need.
"The sooner you get your degree, the sooner you can be in the workforce and help grow Nebraska's economy. This initiative is good for the student, state, and employers."
Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System said he’s excited to see the impact the initiative will have on students and their families across the state.