HARTINGTON - A Coleridge man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Larry Koranda, the Cedar County Sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting a person trapped in a grain bin at an address about 5 miles east and a mile south of Hartington.
Responding agencies worked to locate the victim, identified as 60-year-old Kelly Burbach.
Burbach was extricated from the bin and pronounced dead a short time later.
He was an employee of Hansen Farms of Coleridge.
In addition to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, agencies responding to the incident included Central Valley Ag Emergency Rescue Team, Hartington Fire, Hartington EMS, Coleridge Fire, Coleridge EMS and LifeNet.