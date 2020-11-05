OMAHA - Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day and the National Weather Service in Omaha and Valley is encouraging you to be prepared as winter weather is right around the corner.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Brian Smith tells News Talk WJAG, right now the area is getting into a La Nina year which is the cooling of the Pacific Ocean off of Peru and effects the weather pattern.
"Our weather patterns are mainly going to come out of northwest and move from northwest to southeast. Usually that means we get a little bit less snowfall, but we get colder temperatures. That could change, but that's how it's looking right now."
Smith says with colder than normal temperatures projected this winter thanks to La Nina, it will be important to not only pay attention to the temperature outside, but the wind chill too.
He says before you start traveling this winter you should have a kit in your vehicle that include items like a phone charger, shovel in case you get stuck, flashlight, scrapper, blankets, and energy bars.
For up-to-date information on road conditions throughout the state visit 511.Nebraska.Gov.