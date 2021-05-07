Nebraskans For Tax Truth
Nick Stevenson

LINCOLN - A new Nebraska-based coalition has been launched in opposition of federal tax hikes.

Nebraskans for Tax Truth was unveiled during a press conference hosted by the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

President Mark McHargue said President Joe Biden and some members of Congress are pushing major tax hikes they claim would only impact the rich.

He said they haven’t done justice to explain the potential negative impact these hikes could have on Nebraska farms and businesses.

"The fact of the matter is that we need federal tax policy that allows Nebraska farmers and ranchers and Nebraska businesses to continue to succeed and grow our state. That we need to be the economic driver, and when we have high taxes that just doesn't happen."

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said he’s pleased to help with this effort in Washington.

"The decision before us today is this, whether we stand with the American farm family and allow the intergenerational opportunity to grow food and provide for a vibrant ecosystem of rural life, or whether or not we stand by and watch as mega corporations, mega hedge funds and a large trust funds gobble up more land because of tax considerations."

McHargue said 97-percent of Nebraska farms and ranches are in family operations, and would feel the brunt of these federal tax hikes.

It was shared preserving Nebraska’s rich tradition of food and goods production, as well as the numerous family farms and businesses that power it, is fundamental to Nebraska’s ability to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than before.

You’re encouraged to sign a petition against these tax hikes at NebraskansForTaxTruth.org.

