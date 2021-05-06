Stop CSE

KEARNEY - The Nebraska State Board of Education is having a meeting in Kearney Friday to discuss changes to health standards taught in schools.

The Protect Nebraska Children Coalition is encouraging people to voice and send in their opposition of the health standards which includes teaching kids about sexual orientation, gender identity and gender stereotypes starting as early as elementary school.

Dr. Sue Greenwald with the Coalition and a retired pediatrician says the other thing in the standards is critical race theory which is kids being taught to hate themselves, each other, their country, and develop the urge to destroy everything.

"If you're white you're an oppressor and if you're black you're oppressed. It's very damaging and they want to move this curriculum to K-12. If you've been watching the news you've probably seen that the Biden Administration as well as Planned Parenthood and the U.N. are heavily into critical race theory K-12."

Greenwald says they hope the state board takes these things out of the draft.

She says you can go to their website, ProtectNebraskaChildren.Org to look at some sample curriculum and voice your opinion. You can also sign the petition.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would allow police to collect DNA samples from people who are charged with but not yet convicted of violent crimes, despite objections that it would infringe on civil liberties.

PONCA - Rather than just getting your mom a boring card for Mother’s Day that she’s going to throw away in a week, call the Ponca State Park and tell them you want to take part in their Mother’s Day picnic.

LINCOLN - You’re always urged to avoid distractions while driving and pay attention to the road in front of you, but this time of year you should also watch out for large Ag equipment.