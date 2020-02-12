Joshua Keadle trial

Defendant Joshua Keadle awaits opening statements during his trial for the alleged 2010 killing of a Peru State College student Tyler "Ty” Thomas on Tuesday in Gage County Court.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys are expected to deliver their closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Peru State College student whose body has never been found.

The defense rested its case Tuesday for Joshua Keadle, who's accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler Thomas.

Thomas disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after leaving a party near the southeast Nebraska campus. Although her body was never found, the state issued a death certificate in 2013.

Defense attorneys have said there's no proof she was a homicide victim.

A forensic pathologist testified Tuesday about what exposure to cold weather or water could do to someone.

Tags

In other news

District says student struck Lincoln High School staffer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — District officials say a Lincoln High School student and a staff member were treated at a hospital after the student struck the staffer.Administrators say the 17-year-old and the supervisor of in-school suspension were walking down a hall Tuesday when the student hit the…

Closing arguments expected in student murder case

Closing arguments expected in student murder case

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys are expected to deliver their closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Peru State College student whose body has never been found.The defense rested its case Tuesday for Joshua Keadle, who's accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler Th…

Prosecutors drop charges filed against man in murder case

IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of involvement in the disappearance and slaying of a woman in southwest Nebraska.Russell Mann, of Enders, had been charged with two accessory counts. The charges can be refiled later.The charges stemmed from the dis…