Joshua Keadle trial

Defendant Joshua Keadle awaits opening statements during his trial for the alleged 2010 killing of a Peru State College student Tyler "Ty” Thomas on Tuesday in Gage County Court.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys delivered their closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found.

Joshua Keadle is accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler Thomas. Thomas disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after leaving a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska.

Keadle’s attorney, Matt McDonald, acknowledged in his closing statements Wednesday that Thomas is likely dead, but added Keadle "is not the cause of her death.” 

A prosecutor countered that Keadle denied for three days having had any contact with Thomas before her disappearance before then leading investigators to a boat ramp where he says he left her alive. 

Tags

In other news

Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools, businesses and organizations are remaining closed or opening late Thursday morning because of the arctic cold front that's descended upon eastern Nebraska.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous caucus process beset by technical glitches led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.Chairman Troy Price announced his resignation Wednesday,…