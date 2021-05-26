Click or Ticket underway

MADISON - The nationwide ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is underway aiming to reduce roadway fatalities.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says his department participates in the initiative year after year and residents are usually good about buckling up.
Volk says they do expect more traffic out on the roads after the pandemic last year.
"If you're the driver, it doesn't matter how old you are it's your responsibility to make sure that everybody in the vehicle with you is wearing a seatbelt. We've unfortunately seen the accidents - that winds up being a rollover or a head on collision - and the injuries are always worse if not death when you're not wearing that seatbelt."
In 2019, 63 percent of the people who died on Nebraska roads were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.
The campaign runs through June 6th.