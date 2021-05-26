Click It or Ticket

MADISON - The nationwide ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is underway aiming to reduce roadway fatalities.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says his department participates in the initiative year after year and residents are usually good about buckling up.

Volk says they do expect more traffic out on the roads after the pandemic last year.

"If you're the driver, it doesn't matter how old you are it's your responsibility to make sure that everybody in the vehicle with you is wearing a seatbelt. We've unfortunately seen the accidents - that winds up being a rollover or a head on collision - and the injuries are always worse if not death when you're not wearing that seatbelt."

In 2019, 63 percent of the people who died on Nebraska roads were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

The campaign runs through June 6th.

Tags

In other news

Driveway culvert costs discussion tabled again

Driveway culvert costs discussion tabled again

MADISON - After it was previously tabled, discussion was had again on whether or not to cover the purchase cost and labor of culvert installation for new land owners in Madison County at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Click or Ticket underway

Click or Ticket underway

MADISON - The nationwide ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is underway aiming to reduce roadway fatalities.

Ricketts urges lawmakers to uphold SNAP expansion veto

Ricketts urges lawmakers to uphold SNAP expansion veto

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska lawmakers to uphold his veto of a bill that would let more residents collect food-assistance benefits, arguing that it would slow the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

Ex-con accused of hanging toddler repeatedly faces charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who has served five stints in prison is now charged with attempted murder, child abuse and other counts after police say he repeatedly hanged and choked his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter until the child lost consciousness.