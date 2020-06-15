MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office had a successful “Click It or Ticket” campaign with only five citations written for seatbelt violations.
Sheriff Todd Volk says through enforcement efforts they’ve made progress on promoting safe and lawful driving.
Volk says traffic numbers were down compared to years past but deputies still stayed busy.
"We'd love to have zero citations with this, that'd be the ultimate thing that everybody is wearing their seatbelts and driving safely. Before the campaign starts we have a deputy or two sit along the side the road and watch drivers as they go by to see if they're wearing their seatbelts at that time. We see an increase (of seatbelt compliance) as we get the message out."
Volk says a ten percent increase in seatbelt usage was found in Madison County at the conclusion of the mobilization.
He adds as some summer events start to take place make sure you’re driving safe and not speeding.