LINCOLN - Results from the annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign that focuses around Memorial Day has been released.
Public Relations Director for the Nebraska State Patrol Cody Thomas says with loosened restrictions and summer here, people are starting to travel more.
Thomas says in April, there were 35 percent less people on roads than the year before, but this last week travel was up to about 17 percent less than the previous year.
He says troopers issued 858 citations for speeding which is less than normal, but 61 of those drivers were traveling at more than 100 mph and that excessive speeding is a problem.
"One thing that is probably contributing to it is the lower volume of traffic. The road may be more open so people feel like they may be able to open up their vehicle a little bit more. What we want to emphasize is not only is that against the law and dangerous for the driver, but that throws every other driver on the road into an extra level of danger too."
Thomas says 23 citations were issued for no seatbelt, 26 for open alcohol container, and 55 for driving under suspension.