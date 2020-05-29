CLEARWATER - The 53rd annual Clearwater’s Big Rodeo has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clearwater Chamber President Curt Thiele says the original plans had the festivities taking place the last weekend in June.
Thiele says they’re hoping more health restrictions are loosened by July to be able to have a street dance.
He says the concerts at this time is on standby pending what Governor Pete Ricketts announces regarding directed health measures, but they will for sure have a rodeo.
Clearwater’s Big Rodeo is now set for July 10th through the 12th.