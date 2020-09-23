NORFOLK - Norfolk Catholic Elementary has purchased acrylic barriers thanks to a recent grant they received.
Melanie Wemhoff, a parent at Norfolk Catholic who is employed at Daycos submitted an internal grant application to the Daycos4Good Fund.
Callan Collins, Coordinator of the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund says between their foundation and the Daycos4Good Fund, they were able to award Norfolk Catholic $4,500 to purchase the acrylic barriers.
"They're working with Love Signs to design and produce them and they will be used in classrooms, offices, and lunchrooms. They are clear so students can still collaborate, work together, and see each other but still be protected from one another."
Collins says since the pandemic began in March, the foundation has given over $30,000 in grants back to the community.
For more information or to donate visit NorfolkFoundation.Com.