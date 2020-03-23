Cellphone User
Courtesy of: cio.com

OMAHA - As you’re reminded to continue washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces, it’s also important to clean your cellphone.

Lucas Witte, Brand Activation Manager with U.S. Cellular says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people clean all “high touch” surfaces, such as phones and tablets, every day.

"Think about how often you touch your cellphone, where you put your cellphone or maybe your tablet. Recent studies have found that COVID-19 can last on surfaces, such as metal, glass or plastic, for two hours and up to nine days. That's a significant time frame so we just encourage people to take precautionary measures.

Witte says they recommend wiping devices frequently with a soft, slightly damp lint-free cloth.

He says never spray disinfectant directly on your phone as that could damage it.

