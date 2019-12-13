NORFOLK - Public officials are asking landowners to clear any debris before the spring season.
Region 11 Emergency manager Bobbi Risor says in light of the March flooding, they’re asking any debris in the floodway be removed.
Risor says it’s best to get this done before we see big snowstorms as well.
"Move hay bales, trailer pods, and farm equipment out of the low line areas that are pertaining to the floodway. When next spring hits there maybe a chance of having more flooding, and just in case we are trying to prevent debris floating around clogging up the highway and the roads."
Risor says you’re asked to have any debris removed by February 1. If you have any questions call Risor at 402-844-2050.