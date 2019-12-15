Classes set for people who want to learn how to hunt turkeys

Turkey

HEBRON, Neb. (AP) — A noncredit course of instruction has been scheduled at a southeast Nebraska junior college for people who want to learn how to hunt turkeys.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission professionals and local hunting experts will be teaching at the Southeast Community College campus in Hebron.

The classes will be held Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Any adult who registers may bring a youth age 12 and older along at no additional cost.

A registered youth 12 and older may bring an adult along, also for free. Registration for the class is $59.

To register, go online at southeast.edu/continuing and search using the keyword “hunt.”

