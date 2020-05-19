CLARKSON - The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of two very popular Clarkson events.
It has been announced that the Clarkson Rodeo and Clarkson Czech Days have been cancelled.
Clarkson Mayor Chuck Hamernik says they want to keep their community and guests safe.
Hamernik says they were certainly planning to have the rodeo this year.
"We bought some more LED lights to put up for this year and continuous fencing so we were sure planning on show, but we'll get that done over the summer. Hopefully there's a few smaller groups that will come in with some jackpot roping or some barrel racing events over the summer."
According to the Czech Days Facebook page, stay tuned for an announcement of a “Buchta Day” that will be held later this year as plans for it will be made when measures allow the event to safely take place.