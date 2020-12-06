Early Sunday Morning Accident
STANTON -  A Clarkson man was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the accident which occurred when an eastbound car on Highway 32 driven by 32-year-old Kenneth Saxton lost control for unknown reasons and went through the Highway 15 intersection and rolled into the north ditch landing back on its wheels.

Saxton was removed from the wreckage and transported to the West Point Hospital by Howells Rescue and later transferred to UNMC in Omaha for treatment.

Seatbelts did not appear to be in use and the vehicle was a total loss.

