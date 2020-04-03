Norfolk City Park
NORFOLK - Recently directed health measures have been implemented in Norfolk’s city parks part of recommendations from the CDC and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

Parks and Recreation Director Pat Mrsny says the City’s athletic facilities are now closed to organized practices and games and the bathrooms associated with these facilities will also remain closed until further notice. 

Mrsny says booked reservations for the rental cabins and open air shelters have been cancelled through the end of April.

"We've closed our playgrounds, and put signage up asking people not to use them. It's terribly hard to sanitize for this virus so we're just asking people not to be on the playgrounds."

Mrsny adds you’re still encouraged to use the park’s open spaces and trails and get some fresh air during this time.

