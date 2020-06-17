NORFOLK - As the weather warms up, many have been heading out to different lakes and rivers.
Norfolk’s Public Safety Director Shane Weidner says you need to avoid the Elkhorn River at this time.
Weidner says the river has what he would call moderate flow.
"We've got a significant amount of rain to our western part of our watershed that serves the Elkhorn River. So our flows are up and anytime the flows are up on the Elkhorn or any river in general, you're going to have some additional potential for some pretty significant safety concerns. So we're really recommended until the water levels go down, that our water sports and water recreation community abstain from going on the river."
Weidner says seven people were rescued in two separate events over the weekend and they were significant rescues.
He says once the water levels do recede, always wear a life jacket when doing any activity in the water, and watch out for debris in the river especially the Elkhorn.