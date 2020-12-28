NORFOLK - For public safety and more efficient snow removal, the City of Norfolk and Woodland Park have declared a Snow Emergency effective 8 a.m. Tuesday until further notice.
Parking is allowed on only the even side of residential streets. No parking is allowed at all on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes.
Forecasted snowfall is expected to reach four inches with winds up to 25 miles per hour.
Citizens parked along the emergency snow routes in Norfolk which include: Benjamin Avenue; Norfolk Avenue (except the downtown area); Omaha Avenue; 1st Street; 7th Street; 13th Street; 25th Street; Pasewalk Avenue; Elm Avenue from 1st to 4th Street; Koenigstein Avenue from 13th to 16th Street; and Prospect Avenue from 4th to 25th Street – are subject to towing.