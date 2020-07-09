NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a zoning change at its meeting Tuesday.
City Planner Val Grimes told commissioners the City of Norfolk is requesting a change from office district to multiple-family residential on property located at Hespe Drive and Country Club Road.
"About four years ago, planning commission and city council had the actual OD distract to have multi-family as a conditional use permit not outright permitted. Therefore these units became nonconforming, which meant if any of them would destroyed by fire or any other act like that over 50-percent, they could not be rebuilt."
Chairman Dan Spray expressed support for the change saying it cleans up city code and there are properties already developed on the land.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change.