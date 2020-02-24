City of Norfolk Tree Planting Initiative

NORFOLK - Norfolk residents are encouraged to take part in a new tree planting initiative recently announced by the City of Norfolk called “2020 in 2020”.

Human Resources Director Sheila Schukei says the goal is to plant 2,020 trees in the city this year.

Schukei says by means of their own natural systems, trees provide a plethora of no-cost benefits to communities.

"Hopefully our community doesn't see the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle for a long time, but when communities do have the beetle you see lots of beautiful trees that had a long life now gone. So we have to start thinking about that and repopulating our tree inventory."

Schukei says the goal is ambitious, but doable as they’re partnering with various businesses, schools, and organizations to plant trees at little or no cost.

She says there’ll be more information released in the coming weeks about where to get trees.

For questions contact Sheila at (402) 844-2010.

