NORFOLK - With fall and winter quickly approaching, the City of Norfolk is trying to finish up on a few road construction projects.
Staff Engineer John Cahill says they’re currently working on south 5th Street just north of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
"We've got some new culverts going in down there. That road needed some upgrades due to the flood we had back in 2019. That project should be done in the next couple of weeks and then open to traffic. You'll see four new 96 inch culverts."
Cahill says they recently started working on the pedestrian crossing at the intersection of 20th Street and Highway 275.
He says the idea is put in a pedestrian crossing and add some push buttons for a signal.
Cahill also says they’re about to finish up construction of the northeast industrial water tower and the idea with that project is to provide more water pressure to the northeast part of town.