Snow Emergency

NORFOLK - For public safety and more efficient snow removal, the City of Norfolk has declared a Snow Emergency effective 6 a.m. Tuesday until further notice.

Parking is allowed on only the even side of residential streets. No parking is allowed at all on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes.

Forecasted snowfall is expected to reach 6 – 9 inches with travel quickly becoming difficult due to heavy snow and high wind gusts.

Citizens parked along the emergency snow routes which include: Benjamin Avenue; Norfolk Avenue (except the downtown area); Omaha Avenue; 1st Street; 7th Street; 13th Street; 25th Street; Pasewalk Avenue; Elm Avenue from 1st to 4th Street; Koenigstein Avenue from 13th to 16th Street; and Prospect Avenue from 4th to 25th Street – are subject to towing

