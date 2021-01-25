NORFOLK - For public safety and more efficient snow removal, the City of Norfolk has declared a Snow Emergency effective 9 a.m. Monday until further notice.
Parking is allowed on only the even side of residential streets. No parking is allowed at all on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes.
Forecasted snowfall is expected to reach six inches.
Citizens parked along the emergency snow routes in Norfolk which include: Benjamin Avenue; Norfolk Avenue (except the downtown area); Omaha Avenue; 1st Street; 7th Street; 13th Street; 25th Street; Pasewalk Avenue; Elm Avenue from 1st to 4th Street; Koenigstein Avenue from 13th to 16th Street; and Prospect Avenue from 4th to 25th Street – are subject to towing.