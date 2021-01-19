NORFOLK - Martin Luther King Jr. Day was Monday and a well-known individual in Nebraska who also went to school at Northeast Community College when it was called Norfolk Junior College 60 years ago spoke during Norfolk’s MLK Day program.
Preston Love Jr. talked about the role a city and college has in these tumultuous times during his speech called “Where is Martin Luther King Jr.?”
Love asked the Zoom audience of roughly 230 people where is Martin Luther King Jr. now amid the coronavirus pandemic, and disparities people of color have in health care, the criminal justice system, continued violence, hate, and divisiveness?
Love challenged the City of Norfolk and college to realize that change, equity challenges, inclusion, and need for diversity and justice is within us.
"We are the agents for change and reform. We must collectively pick up the mantle and be the calm voices of reason, the nonviolent, educators and city leadership. We cannot be silent, we have to be Martin Luther King."
Love said if he came back to speak, the title of his next speech would be “Where is Norfolk?”
The program was hosted by Northeast Community College and the Mayor's Diversity Council with the City of Norfolk.