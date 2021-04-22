NORFOLK - A property owner has been charged by the City of Norfolk for demolition work.
City Clerk Brianna Duerst said a lien has been filed against 109 West Nebraska Avenue after the structure was condemned in March of 2020 and demolished in September.
Duerst said the total of the lien is $13,120.01.
"We billed the property owner for the cost of demolition on December 23, 2020, and as of today no payment has been received. Following adoption of the resolution to levy a special assessment a lien is filed against the property and interest accrues in the same manner as other special assessments. This is the usual and customary way the City uses to assure payment."
The council voted unanimously to approve the levy.