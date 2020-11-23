NORFOLK - Norfolk can be added to the list of Nebraska cities that have passed a mask mandate.
After over two hours of discussion the Norfolk City Council approved the mandate unanimously during a special meeting Monday.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the catalyst behind the mandate is the increasing cases and Faith Regional Health Services nearing full capacity.
Many citizens spoke in opposition including Steve Jessen who expressed masks aren’t going to protect people.
Jessen went on to say his mother contracted COVID-19 and both his parents are in an assisted living facility with no outside contact.
"They don't even let them out of their room, and I know this facility is following every thing that you all are presenting here to stop them from getting COVID and I thank God for that. But I'm telling you, you're not stopping it. And those graphs you showed (on the projection screen) from the (Elkhorn Logan Valley Public) Health Department - I didn't see where any (cases) went down. It's always been going up."
Kim Wiseman added the idea of the City telling people what to do is concerning.
"If I were a city council (member) I would be spending my time to try to get more respirators and more help for my hospitals. If you're really that concerned spend your time in that manner to prepare for what you think is coming that is strong enough to not let people make their own decisions of how to take care of their own health. If I want to go into a store that wants me to wear a mask I look at it as 'No shirt, No shoes, No service.' If they want me to wear a shirt in there I have to wear it. If they want to wear a mask I have to wear it."
There are a number of exceptions in the ordinance such as while eating or while sitting at a restaurant, and when a person can maintain six feet of social distance from anyone who’s not a member of his or her household.
The ordinance will expire at midnight on February 16th, unless the council removes it sooner.