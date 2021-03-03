NORFOLK - You may notice Norfolk street crews out filling potholes and other street maintenance.
During Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting, Engineer Steve Rames highlighted the spring street maintenance report.
Rames said they have two to three crews out now repairing potholes throughout Norfolk.
"“Last fall we brought in a newer product. It’s more of a permanent patch - It's kind of a synthetic material - we're going to incorporate that as more of a permanent repair than just a temporary patch.”
Rames added they’re documenting pothole repairs to keep track of highly damaged streets to begin full repairs.
Citizens can report potholes by going to the City’s website and click the ‘Citizens Request’ tab.