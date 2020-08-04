NORFOLK - A new housing subdivision was given final approval at Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting.
The council members discussed the final planned development of the Legacy Bend subdivision in eastern Norfolk.
City Planner Val Grimes said it does include the 15 foot rear and front yard setbacks for the lots and also parking requirements for the clubhouse.
Mayor Josh Moenning expressed support for the project.
"We're encouraged to see another phase of this development move forward. It's added a variety of options for our citizens in needed housing development. From all intents and purposes, it looks like the project is moving forward quite smoothly and being received well in the community."
The development is set to have about 65 single-family homes and several apartment buildings, with large green spaces and sidewalks.
The council unanimously approved the final planned development as well as the final plats of Legacy Bend fourth and fifth additions.