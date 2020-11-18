NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk is encouraging citizens to use a mask or face shield.
During Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting, Mayor Josh Moenning signed a proclamation to encourage residents and visitors to follow all public health recommendations and guidelines related to COVID-19.
"Madison County in recent weeks has seen one of the highest rates of new cases and hospitalizations in the last 14 days in the state per capita. Our hospital system and healthcare workers are stressed. The hospital is nearing 100-percent capacity which is a very serious moment for our community."
Moenning added slowing the spread will also help guarantee that businesses won’t have to shut down due to new health restrictions.
The Norfolk Fire Division saw the busiest single month in its 136-year history in large part because of COVID-19 during October.