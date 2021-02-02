NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council gave partial approval to some changes to the official city code.
During Monday night’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes told the council members one change is just a housekeeping action.
Grimes said the main change would allow drive-in and drive-thru restaurants as a conditional use downtown.
"Currently drive-thrus are not permitted at all in the downtown district. Usually because we don't have a lot of space, they go from property line to property line, and they're connected buildings. But there is one location that this might be a possibility."
Grimes added this doesn’t give any approval to an applicant, rather it gives the applicant a chance to ask for permission.
The council voted to approve the changes on first reading by a vote of 6 to 1 with Councilman Kory Hildebrand voting against and Thad Murren absent.