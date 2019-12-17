NORFOLK - A new housing development is one step closer to reality after a vote by the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council members discussed the Arbor View Redevelopment Plan, which is located to the east and northeast of East Bluff Avenue on the west side of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
City Finance Officer Randy Gates said the project will consist of 13 single family homes that will be constructed over a number of years.
Some neighbors expressed concerns including Mary Swenson who said the added traffic would be a problem.
"There's already going to be over 500 or 600 cars coming through there (part of) the Nor-Park Development. There's little kids running around all over and not used to that much traffic coming through there."
City Engineer Steve Rames said traffic studies have been completed.
"The traffic counts in that area do not warrant ant signal installation. We are going to be installing some stop control over there. We believe that Pasewalk will be potentially the primary corridor in and out from the north side so we are going to provide free low for that and stop Bluff."
Gates added the project will be using tax increment financing as well.
The council voted unanimously to approve the redevelopment plan.