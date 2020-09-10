NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council weighed in on newly constructed wireless facilities at its meeting Tuesday night.
City Engineer Steve Rames presented an ordinance on how the City should address the facilities when in its right-of-way.
"We've had a reasonable amount of contact by small cell providers to start installation- in fact we have 11 sites already on our table for review. One of the things here was under the make-ready-work on subsection b we added the sentence the City shall have the option to require the applicant to order and install any replacement poles when necessary.”
Rames said this ordinance takes away burden on city staff to replace any pole that’s damage as that is up to the small cell provider.
He noted the ordinance only pertains to small cell wireless facilities located in the City’s right of way and does not pertain to the larger telecommunications towers.
The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.