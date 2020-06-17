NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a walking and bicycling plan at its meeting Monday night.
City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the plan was created as part of the Benjamin Avenue project as a guide to help develop a safer, more connected network of trails, on-street bicycle facilities, sidewalks, and street crossings in Norfolk.
Rames said community feedback was sought as well as discussion with the trail advisory board.
Councilman Shane Clausen expressed some concern with how exactly all of this will be paid for.
"I'm just a little bit leery of passing the plan without really having a solid way of paying for it. I mean, except for asking our citizens to be assessed on the ones that we're calling in the neighborhoods. I understand the trail system. I understand that we've got our council priority dollars and Keno funds - we've been able to set some money aside, or we set it out (for the) next six years to fund some of this for our trails - I get that. We start connecting and then what's that lead to? Because the next step is going to be us calling in sidewalks."
Rames replied this plan is just the beginning of the conversation.
"Here's our master plan for our community. The next stage, then we'll be on our trail system where we've got these top ten connectors. We identify that this is what we're going to plug some of our trail dollars as part of a project. And we bring that to council and we're going to sit down and put together a funding scheme and whatever those dollars are, we're going to bring that to you for conversation on exactly how to move those projects forward."
The council voted to approve the plan by a vote of 7 to 1 with Claussen voting against.