NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved additions to a project looking to improve signage.
During Monday’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the additions to the contract with MERJE originally signed in 2019 are in two phases.
"What this amendment does is move forward the process of deciding what's going to be on the signs, so what are we going to be pointing them to within the community? And then where are we going to put the signs? (Also) task two of this contract would be to take the downtown parking portion through bid document phase."
Rames said the new signage will help identify more clearly downtown parking as that has been a concern expressed.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract addition.