NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved an engineering contract as part of the Johnson Park improvement project.
During the meeting earlier this week, Public Works Director Steve Rames said the design services contract is for the restroom building and parking lot portion.
"We'd received a grant for the Johnson Park restroom and parking lot portion of that project. It's a Community Development Block Grant, and so we have to pull out the engineering services related to that portion separately. We have not written a contract yet for final design services on the Johnson Park portion of the project."
Rames added the parking lot will be located in the southeast corner of the park with the restrooms north of that, and the restrooms will also serve as a utility hub.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.