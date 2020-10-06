NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council has voted to authorize the submittal to the Planning Commission, the blighted and substandard determination study for the area referred to as the Riverside Boulevard Redevelopment Area.
At Monday night’s meeting, City Finance Officer Randy Gates told council members the City requested the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District undertake a study to determine if this area is blighted and substandard.
"This area in general begins where the old post office building is located, goes up Riverside Boulevard until it gets to where the City property ends on the east side of Riverside Boulevard, and then continues up to Benjamin Avenue taking in the Riverside Boulevard and the properties east of that to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River."
Mayor Josh Moenning expressed support saying this is the first step in potentially allowing for development incentives.
The council voted unanimously authorize submitting the study to the Planning Commission.