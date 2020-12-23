NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a zoning change at its meeting Monday night.
City Planner Val Grimes said the change in question is for properties located at 4910, 5000, and 5002 West Benjamin Avenue.
Grimes said the property owners are requesting single family residential.
"They're Ag zoned now. The total three (lots) combined is less than an acre. The owners would like to build a new garage and this would allow them to have more reasonable setbacks than Ag zoned setbacks."
Grimes said the future plans call for the three lots to be replatted into one and the new zoning is compliant with the comprehensive plan.
The council voted unanimously to approve the change.