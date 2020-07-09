NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a zoning change that makes way for a new commercial development.
During Monday’s meeting, council members discussed the request to service commercial on property located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 35 and East Omaha Avenue.
Jeff Ray with JEO Consulting Group spoke on behalf of the request and says a final plat is in the works as well.
"There will be a relocation of some roads in this area to make it work a little bit more efficiently, work with Nebraska Department of Transportation to make sure we're meeting all their standards, and work with the Nebraska Public Power District as they have a line that runs through there. So eventually this will all come before you."
Ray said the major component of the development is a truck stop and convenience store.
He said the development has eight lots and the others are not yet spoken for in regards to development.
The council members voted unanimously to approve the zoning change on all three readings.