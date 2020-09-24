NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved numerous changes to the official city code.
During Monday’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes said the changes are switching from the 2012 international code to the 2018 codes to follow with what the state has in place.
"Most of these are changes from 2012 to 2018, but we are enacting a new code. That is the fuel gas code because that was part of the mechanical book and now it is being split out so we have to enact that as a new section of the code."
Building Official Steve Nordhues spoke on behalf on some of the changes and said in the energy code they removed the insulation requirement for basements in newly constructed homes unless it’s being finished.
The council voted unanimously to approve the changes.