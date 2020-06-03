NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved some updated health guidelines for team sport events.
During Monday’s meeting, City Attorney Dani Myers-Noelle told council members the updated guidelines relate to the use of City facilities for adult and youth team sports and other group recreational activities in accordance with Governor Pete Ricketts’ recommendations.
Myers-Noelle said all of the guidelines have been put together in the last week.
The guidelines are: 1. The individual or organization must enter into an Agreement (or Addendum, if appropriate) for use of the facilities that addresses COVID-19 issues.
2. All players, coaches, officials and other participants must sign a Participant’s Agreement that acknowledges and assumes risk, releases and indemnifies the City, includes a covenant not to sue, and agrees to comply with all laws, regulations, directed health measures and guidelines, and all security policies or procedures established by the City.
3. The applicable provisions of the June 1 Statewide Sports Reopening Guidelines (or any updates or modifications thereto) must be posted on all practice and playing fields, courts, grounds, and/or other facilities where adult and/or youth practices and/or games or other group recreational activities occur.
4. Allows the City to deny entrance to its facilities to any non-complying participant or require a non-complying participant to leave the premises at any time.
Myers-Noelle says the City currently has several agreements in place with individuals or organizations allowing for the use of City facilities and this is just an update in light of COVID-19.
She says a waiver that is good for participants in Norfolk, is also good for when competing in other cities.
The council voted unanimously to approve the new guidelines.