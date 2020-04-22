NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council passed an ordinance Monday that bans truck traffic on a portion Sheridan Drive.
Public Safety Director Shane Weidner told council members this is a long term issue where trucks are searching to go to Associated Wholesale Grocers and their GPS directs them onto Sheridan Drive.
Weidner says this has caused traffic congestion and property damage.
He says they have put signs in the neighborhood and once the ordinance is approved, the state will put a similar sign up on Highway 81.
The council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance.