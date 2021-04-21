NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council has approved the installation of new street signs as a construction project wraps up.
During Monday’s meeting Police Chief Don Miller told council members the new Midwest Bank facility at the southwest corner of South 25th Street and Highway 275 is near completion and the signs are needed.
Miller said stop signs are requested on Cooper Drive at the intersection of Cooper Drive and South 25th Street, and on Taylor Avenue at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and South 25th Street.
He said a yield sign is requested on Taylor Avenue to control westbound traffic at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Cooper Drive.
The council voted unanimously to approve the new signs.