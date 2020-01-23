NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a street scanning services contract at its meeting Tuesday night.
City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the contract is with StreetScan Inc. and they use artificial intelligence as part of the process.
"They do a full street scan very much like what Google Earth does. There's a car and camera that runs down the road that does 360 degree images. Our proposal does purchase those images so we would have access to those. And there's a van that runs down the road and does a scan of the road and those images are overlayed with that scan and that's where that artificial intelligence comes in."
Rames said the City will then be able to go into the data and apply the cost of each repair needed to better manage the streets.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.